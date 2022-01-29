STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admission to 1,466 MBBS, BDS seats under State quota this year

Admission to MBBS and BDS courses is taking place for a total of 1,663 seats in 12 medical colleges of which 197 seats have already been filled under the all India quota.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on Friday said admission to MBBS and BDS courses in 2021-22 academic session will take place for 1,466 seats under State quota. Sharing the seat matrix, OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said admission to MBBS and BDS courses is taking place for a total of 1,663 seats in 12 medical colleges of which 197 seats have already been filled under all India quota.

The remaining seats will be filled by the committee through NEET ranking in different phases from February 5. Chand said the 1,466 seats include 1,310 MBBS and 156 BDS seats.SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) has the highest 212 MBBS seats, followed by 213 in MKCG MCH and 170 in VIMSAR, Burla.

Apart from these three medical institutes, the admission to MBBS course will take place to PRM MCH at Baripada, SLN MCH at Koraput, FM MCH in Balasore, BB MCH at Balangir, SJ MCH at Puri and Hi-Tech MCH in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Similarly, admission to BDS seats will take place in SCB Dental College in Cuttack and Hi-Tech Dental College in Bhubaneswar.

The registration and form fill-up for counselling and admission to these seats has started from January 12. As per the schedule released by the OJEE committee, the choice locking in the first round admission will start from January 30 and the first phase admission would take place between February 5 and 10. The second round admission process will be completed by February 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE MBBS Admission BDS Admission NEET
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp