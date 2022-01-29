Admission to 1,466 MBBS, BDS seats under State quota this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on Friday said admission to MBBS and BDS courses in 2021-22 academic session will take place for 1,466 seats under State quota. Sharing the seat matrix, OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said admission to MBBS and BDS courses is taking place for a total of 1,663 seats in 12 medical colleges of which 197 seats have already been filled under all India quota.

The remaining seats will be filled by the committee through NEET ranking in different phases from February 5. Chand said the 1,466 seats include 1,310 MBBS and 156 BDS seats.SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) has the highest 212 MBBS seats, followed by 213 in MKCG MCH and 170 in VIMSAR, Burla.

Apart from these three medical institutes, the admission to MBBS course will take place to PRM MCH at Baripada, SLN MCH at Koraput, FM MCH in Balasore, BB MCH at Balangir, SJ MCH at Puri and Hi-Tech MCH in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Similarly, admission to BDS seats will take place in SCB Dental College in Cuttack and Hi-Tech Dental College in Bhubaneswar.

The registration and form fill-up for counselling and admission to these seats has started from January 12. As per the schedule released by the OJEE committee, the choice locking in the first round admission will start from January 30 and the first phase admission would take place between February 5 and 10. The second round admission process will be completed by February 24.