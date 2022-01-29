STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Made in Odisha RAT kit gets ICMR nod   

The price of the kit will be cheaper than other antigen testing kits and would be available in the State easily for people.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved ImCOV-Ag, a Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kit developed in Odisha. The high sensitivity kit that can detect infection of all variants of the novel coronavirus will be available in the market in one to two months.

Developed by Imgenex India Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, the kit is the first to be developed in the eastern zone of the country. Director RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati said based on the internal validation here, Imgenex submitted the report to ICMR central office in November, 2021. The ICMR validated the kit through a third party and gave approval for its use at laboratory testing facilities on January 27. 

Imgenex India CEO Sujay Singh said the RAT kit that involves nasopharyngeal swab can produce results in 5 to 15 minutes. More than `1 crore has been invested so far for development of the kit, he said. “The kit will be available in the market within a month or two. We are also setting up a laboratory for its manufacturing in Odisha which will be made operational by April,” Singh said. 

The price of the kit will be cheaper than other antigen testing kits and would be available in the State easily for people including those who place a bulk order, he said.The Imgenex India CEO also said that they are continuing research to bring some modifications to the kit for self-testing. “We will soon apply for ICMR approval for use of the kit for home testing,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICMR Indian Council for Medical Research Rapid Antigen Test Kit RAT Kit ImCOV-Ag
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp