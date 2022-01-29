STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to wait and watch for some more days on reopening schools

The Mahasangh sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for reopening of schools and colleges.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The declining Covid-19 graph notwithstanding, the State government on Friday said that it will monitor the situation for some more days to decide on reopening schools. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the government has not taken any decision yet on school reopening. “As Covid situation is yet to normalise, focus is on online education”, Dash said and added that the department is closely monitoring the situation.

Schools in Maharashtra, which was worst hit by Covid, reopened for Class I to 12 students on January 24 while, Haryana government has also decided to hold physical classes for the students of Class 10 to 12 from February 1 onwards. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where schools have been closed till January 30 and February 6 respectively, may also take decisions regarding school reopening soon.But pressure is mounting on the State government for reopening of schools and colleges. Members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a State-level parents’ body, on Friday demanded commencement of classes in offline mode for Class VIII to Plus II as well as UG and PG students across the State from the beginning of February.

The Mahasangh sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the reopening of schools and colleges.Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt said that education of over 80 per cent students has been hampered after closure of educational institutions in the State due to lack of access to internet and digital platforms. As most of the students have not been able to attend online classes, government should conduct classes in physical mode for at least three months and hold the exams after that, he suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Covid Surge Omicron Omicron Variant COVID Variant Samir Ranjan Dash Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp