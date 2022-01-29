STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PIL seeks disabled-friendly Shri Jagannath temple

The petition has named Chief Secretary, Chairman of managing committee of Srimandir and chief administrator of the temple as opposite parties in the case.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Puri Jagannath temple. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL has been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking direction for making the Jagannath temple in Puri disabled-friendly by invoking the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 1916. The petition has been filed by Jitendra Kumar Biswal, a differently-abled social activist of Bargarh. He sought the court’s direction to Shri Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) to make the temple accessible for differently-abled persons. 

“All Hindus have free access to the Shri Jagannath temple. So it is the paramount duty of the State administration including the SJTA to ensure that proper access is created for the movement of wheelchair-bound devotees visiting the Srimandir. No such facility is available at the temple now”, he said in the petition.

The petitioner also sought direction to the authorities concerned for making designated space within the inner sanctum of the Srimandir for wheelchair-bound devotees to offer prayers and have a clear view of the three deities.The petition has named Chief Secretary, Chairman of the managing committee of Srimandir and chief administrator of the temple as opposite parties in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right of Persons with Disabilities Act Puri Temple Disabled friendly Puri Temple Accessibility
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp