Do not misuse social media platforms: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Saturday advised against misusing social media platforms for infringing upon a person's privacy.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the district lawyers' association here, the Chief Justice said right to privacy is a fundamental right and an integral part of the right to life and liberty. "But nowadays social media in many cases is invading a person’s private life. We should not misuse social media platforms," he said.

However, with social distancing emerging as the need of the hour, integrating technology into legal procedures will help discharge justice effectively. "The COVID-19 situation has forced the legal profession to adopt digitisation overnight," the Chief Justice said, adding the Supreme Court, High Courts and other subordinate courts are hearing matters virtually these days.

Expressing concern over young lawyers' professional capabilities, he said that not a single candidate qualified in the limited competitive examination, 2019, held by the Orissa High Court to fill up 14 vacant district judges' posts. "Young lawyers should read more to qualify for the posts," he advised.

The CJ also advised lawyers to use internet to enhance their knowledge on law and other subjects. "We are living in a digital world. It is time for role reversal to gather knowledge as now-a-days the elders depend on younger generation for information on mobile phones, Instagram, internet and other modern technology," he said.

The meeting was also addressed by president of district lawyers' association Asutosh Mohanty, secretary Sk Ajimuddin and others. The CJ visited the courts and interacted with judicial officers and lawyers during his visit to the district.