Huge cache of cough syrup seized

Published: 30th January 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A special squad of Drugs Controller of Odisha seized a huge stock of cough syrup from a house at Rajendra Nagar within Madhupatna police limits on Saturday.

On a tip off, the squad with the help of local police raided the house and seized 3,150 bottles of cough syrup worth over Rs 4.5 lakh. “While each bottle contains 100 ml of cough syrup, the gross weight of Codeine Phosphate content in the seized bottles is 630 gram. It is considered a narcotic drug,” said Assistant Drugs Controller (ADC) Dharmadev Puhan.

The cough syrup bottles were stocked by Biswajit Das of Rajendra Nagar who had stored them in a rented accommodation nearby without any license. Das has been arrested.  

Although he revealed that he had procured the stock from Kolkata, the details of his supplies are yet to be ascertained, Puhan said. “We suspect a racket is behind the illegal cough syrup trade. The seized cough syrup and the accused person have been handed over to Madhupatna police for a thorough investigation,” said Puhan.

