Odisha School Education Programme Authority to draw plans to bridge learning gap

Accordingly, they will prepare a specific strategy for each student to ensure his or her access to learning either virtually or physically.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:53 AM

Representational image (Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid lack of access to the internet that remains a major roadblock for imparting online education in the State, the government has decided to map access of students to different learning modes through 'Student Specific Access Plan' (SSAP) to bridge the learning loss and improve teaching at elementary and secondary levels.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has worked out a detailed Student Facilitation Learning (SFL) framework under which headmasters will formulate the SSAP to map access of each student to different modes of learning and take steps to engage them in the learning process either in offline or online mode.

"As schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, classes are being conducted online. But it is limited to some students due to unavailability of digital devices and internet connectivity. The SFL plan, however, intends to address this," said OSEPA State Project Director Anupam Saha.

As per the SFL framework, the headmasters under SSAP will record accessibility of students to different modes of learning such as online classes via YouTube, Zoom and Google meet, classes through WhatsApp and other similar platforms or Mohalla (Cluster) classes in offline mode. 

Accordingly, they will prepare a specific strategy for each student to ensure his or her access to learning either virtually or physically. Places where online classes are not possible, teachers will take classes in small batches at schools or community halls while adhering to appropriate COVID safety measures.

