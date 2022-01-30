Rural polls: Young and old keen to serve people, usher in development in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The forthcoming rural poll has been witnessing professionally qualified youngsters and retired people taking a plunge into politics and governance. Despite being employed and having scope of growth in the profession, the present crop of aspiring candidates is expressing a desire to leave it all and serve people in the grassroots level.

In Sambalpur, several engineers, doctors and retired defence personnel have filed nominations as candidates for the rural polls. Thirty-one-year-old Jayanta Pradhan of Dangapal village under Jujumura gram panchayat is a mechanical engineer who quit a lucrative job in a private company to contest for the post of panchayat samiti member in Jujumura.

"I grew up in Dangapal. I feel it is now my turn to do something for my panchayat as I am seeing people struggle for basic amenities in my village. I hope people will support me in developing the area," he said. Similarly, Rashmita Priya Beak (25), an engineer has also filed nomination for the post of panchayat samiti member in Panimora gram panchayat under Naktideul block.

In zone-1 of Jamankira block of the district, a 31-year-old Ayush doctor Simantinee Bariha, is contesting the election for the post of zilla parishad member. Bariha, who was working as a temporary assistant medical officer (AMO) for a good remuneration, left the job after working for nearly two years to work for the people.

"I was inspired by the policies of the Central government and PM Narendra Modi. While I am not aiming to make it big in politics, my focus is to implement the schemes of the government in our panchayat and bring about a wave of development," said Bariha.

Apart from youngsters, ex-servicemen are also contesting this time. Denarayan Tiwari, a retired Army personnel is contesting for the post of zilla parishad member in Rengali.