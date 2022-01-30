STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanchs galore in this family 

Bijaylaxmi said she entered the fray for the sarpanch post as it is reserved for women this time. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: For Bijaylaxmi Panda of Nanpur village, contesting the panchayat polls is a family affair. 
Even as the 40-year-old homemaker is contesting for the post of sarpanch from Balichandrapur panchayat in Barachana block for the first time, she is the third generation of candidates from her in-law’s family to fight the elections. 

Bijaylaxmi’s father-in-law Biswanath Panda, was a three time sarpanch of Balichandrapur. Biswanath was elected in 1975, 1992 and 2002. After his death, his elder son Baikunthanath Panda was elected as sarpanch from the panchayat in 2017. This time, his wife Bijaylaxmi is contesting for the post which is reserved for women candidates. 

Bijaylaxmi said she entered the fray for the sarpanch post as it is reserved for women this time. “My father-in-law was a three time sarpanch of our panchayat and my husband was also elected for the post. Since the sarpanch post is reserved for women this time, I wanted to contest it. Besides, many people from my village persuaded me to contest the polls,” she said. 
 

