Vigilance sleuths trace assets of crorepati teacher in Odisha's Rayagada district

Jeypore Vigilance SP Banamali Dhal, who is monitoring the raids, said that Semili was found in possession of assets worth Rs 4.73 crore which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:03 AM

corruption, bribe

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths of Koraput Division on Saturday traced assets worth Rs 4.73 crore of Shisir Kumar Semili, a teacher in Kampar upper primary school in Kashipur block of Rayagada district.

Acting on specific inputs of Semili possessing disproportionate assets, six Vigilance teams comprising four DSPs, five inspectors and other staff carried out simultaneous raids in as many places, all within Doraguda police limits. 

The raided properties include two three-storey, two double-storey and a single-storey building rented out to a wine shop besides 35 asbestos-roofed houses. Apart from these, Semili was found in possession of bank deposits worth Rs 22.34 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 12.37 lakh, insurance deposits to the tune of Rs 2.83 lakh, Rs 2.88 lakh cash and two four-wheelers.

Vigilance officials said the technical wing authorities are carrying out evaluation of the buildings of Semili and his family members. Searches are continuing and action will be taken accordingly.

Jeypore Vigilance SP Banamali Dhal, who is monitoring the raids, said that Semili was found in possession of assets worth Rs 4.73 crore which is disproportionate to his known sources of income. Our officials are carrying out an inquiry as to how the teacher managed to amass such huge amount of wealth, he said.

