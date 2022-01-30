STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Voters in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district doubt smooth polls over flaws in electoral roll

The voters allege, all the issues have cropped up due to the callous and negligent attitude of the local administration.

Published: 30th January 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid  issues of shortage of staff, deletion of names from the electoral list, change of caste during filing of nomination and alleged nexus between the ruling party leaders and the administration, there is a growing apprehension among voters over conduct of free and fair conduct of the ensuing panchayat polls in the district.

The voters allege, all the issues have cropped up due to the callous and negligent attitude of the local administration. For the 198 panchayats in the district, nominations have been filed by 791 candidates for sarpanches, 658 for panchayat samiti, 103 Zilla Parishad and 6,268 ward members.

Sources said that the post of panchayat executive officer (PEO) is lying vacant in 69 panchayats. As a result, one PEO is in-charge of multiple posts. Besides junior engineers of different departments have reportedly been engaged in handling poll activities.

Similarly, the posts of sub-divisional panchayat officer, head clerk and junior clerk are lying vacant in the district panchayat office (DPO) who normally handle all election-related activities. To add to woes, deletion of names from the poll list, including those of nominees, has drawn resentment as this will deprive them of exercising their franchise.

"Neither the PEOs nor block officials have provided any information on deletion of names during correction of the list and voters will suffer because of this negligence," said villagers of panchayats under Tirtol and Naugaon blocks.

Some others alleged that their names have been deliberately removed from the list as they have been fighting against some or the other form of injustice. 

Former MLA and Congress leader Lalatendu Mohapatra pointed fingers at one Jatadhari Das, a BJD ZP candidate of Zone 2 under Balikuda block for submitting a false SC certificate to avail reservations. "This is in violation of section 33 of the Zilla Parishad Act, 1991 and our party submitted a memorandum to take action against the returning officer and SEC but nothing has been done," added Mohapatra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur district Panchayat polls Odisha panchayat elections Odisha poll skepticism
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp