Winter chill back in Odisha, Daringbadi and Phulbani coldest at 6 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cold wave making a comeback to the State, Daringbadi and Phulbani shivered at 6 degree Celsius each on Saturday morning.

Similarly, Sonepur, Bhawanipatna and Keonjhar recorded 8 degree Celsius each while Jharsuguda shivered at 8.4 degree. Angul, Balangir, Koraput and Nayagarh recorded 9 degree each and Boudh 10 degree during the period. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 11.2 and 12 degree Celsius respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warning for one or two places in Jharsuguda, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Minimum temperature is likely to remain 3 to 5 degree C below normal at most places in the State on Sunday and Monday. "Cold wave is expected to subside from January 31 as northerly and north-westerly winds blowing over Odisha are likely to weaken," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Some parts of the State might witness rainfall on February 4 and 5 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance and this will lead to rise in night temperature, he added.