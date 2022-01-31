STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 years on, demarcation awaits land beneficiaries

They submitted a memorandum in this regard to Kalampur tehsildar Karisma Behera on Saturday. 

Published: 31st January 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:48 AM

The aggrieved beneficiaries of Ghoda Bandh village in Kalampur block | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Deprived of housing benefits despite having received land patta years back, as many as 15 beneficiary residents of Ghoda Bandh village under Kalampur block of Kalahandi district have appealed to the district administration for early demarcation of plots. They submitted a memorandum in this regard to Kalampur tehsildar Karisma Behera on Saturday. 

As per reports, 10 ST, two SC and three OBC beneficiaries from the village had received patta for homestead land of four decimal each in 2006. But even after 16 years, they are unable to apply for various government housing schemes as the Revenue department is yet to demarcate the land. 

Two of the aggrieved beneficiaries Sudhir Majhi and Jhuri Majhi said, “We have lost all hope. Its been years now and we are still unable to avail benefits of housing schemes despite having patta. Its about time the authorities speed up the due process.”

Sources said, there are similar instances in Bandhana, Gumabahal and Bankapala villages in Kalampur block and Parmanandpur and Medinipur villages in Bhawanipatna block while allegations are rife that many outsiders are encroaching on the allotted plots. 

Contacted, Kalampur tehsildar Karisma Behera said, “I have received the memorandum and will do the needful to address the issue.”

