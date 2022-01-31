Contract worker killed in Rourkela Steel Plant mishap, another hurt

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A contract worker of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL was crushed to death under a heavy iron plate on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Amar Panda of Subhaspalli slum here. Another contract worker, Sushil Kumar (51), sustained minor injuries in the mishap and is recuperating at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of SAIL.

The duo was engaged in housekeeping job at the captive power plant (CPP)-1 of RSP by maintenance contract firm Gomathi Construction. RSP sources said the workers were on duty when at around 10 am, the heavy iron safety seal of a gas tank came crashing down on Panda and Kumar. They were rushed to IGH where Panda was declared brought dead. Kumar’s condition is stable.

In-charge director of Bokaro Steel Ltd and RSP Amarendu Prakash expressed anguish over the incident and said all support would be provided to the bereaved family. RSP has offered employment to Panda’s widow. An inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

The contract firm has promised an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to Panda's family. Besides, the bereaved family would get financial benefits from ESIC and EPFO schemes.

President of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh HS Bal claimed that there was a leakage in the safety valve of the high pressure boiler-5. The two contract workers were about to start housekeeping job when a blast occurred and the heavy iron safety seal got dislocated, he alleged.

On January 6 last year, four contract workers of RSP engaged in maintenance job at Site-A of the Coal Chemical department had died of exposure to poisonous gas. They were exposed to entrapped CO gas while opening the flange bolts of the pipeline attached to the gas mixing tank.

Following the mishap, two deputy general managers and an assistant general manager were suspended. The State government had initiated an inquiry and the National Green Tribunal too had taken cognisance of the gas tragedy.

