Excise officials asked to strengthen enforcement ahead of rural polls

CUTTACK: Principal Secretary of Excise department Sushil Kumar Lohani has emphasised the need for strengthening of enforcement measures particularly ahead of elections to Panchayati Raj Institution bodies to ensure the polls are conducted in a free and peaceful manner.

Speaking at the State excise review meeting virtually on Sunday, Lohani instructed enforcement agencies to check border points, conduct night patrolling and frequent raids on illegal manufacturing, distribution and sale points of ID, duplicate, spurious and non-duty paid liquor effectively.

Besides instructing all intelligence and enforcement wings, like State flying squad and three zonal squads at Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur to remain alert and coordinate effectively for carrying out enforcement activities during the ongoing special drive across the State till completion of the elections, Lohani also instructed superintendents of Excise to check all excise shops to ensure the vendors/shop owners do not flout the norms.

Reviewing the enforcement activities carried out during the current financial year at the meeting, Lohani said detection of cases, arrest of accused persons and seizure of property doubled during the current fiscal compared to last year.

“This year by end of December, as many as 27,107 excise cases were detected with arrest of 22,355 persons and seizure of 7,32,437 litre of ID liquor, 78,20,871 kg of mahua wash, 5,503 litre duplicate IMFL, 2,034 litre non-duty paid IMFL, 3,671 litre spirit, 21,046 kg ganja, 9,288.9 grams brown sugar, 581 litre cough syrup and 1,532 vehicles. The value of seizure is Rs 97.89 crore,” said Lohani.

This apart, hemp plants illegally cultivated on 18,890 acres of land were destroyed by teams of excise and police personnel in 8 districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam using drone cameras, he added.