STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers in Odisha's Ganjam district block road over slow pace of paddy procurement

They alleged that paddy has not been procured even as validity of the tokens is going to lapse soon, forcing them to resort to distress sale with traders from Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Upset over paddy procurement moving at a snail's pace and non-cooperation of millers, farmers on Sunday staged road blockade at various places seeking immediate lifting of the harvest from mandis in Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district.

Aggrieved farmers blocked Chhatrapur-Taratarini main road by squatting and putting paddy bags on the road leading to disruption in vehicular movement for hours. They alleged that paddy has not been procured even as validity of the tokens is going to lapse soon, forcing them to resort to distress sale with traders from Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 400 tokens issued in Chhatrapur block, around 1,461 quintal of paddy was purchased from only 37. 
In a similar protest on Saturday, farmers in Polasara resorted to road blockade alleging administrative apathy and large-scale discrepancies in paddy lifting, bringing traffic to a grinding halt on Buguda-Polasara road. 

"Around eight kg of paddy is deducted under the katni-chhatni policy and we want the quality norms to be relaxed this time as the crops took a hit due to unseasonal rains," said Kishor Bhuyan and Sankar Pradhan, farmers of Polasara. 

Contacted, district civil supplies officer P Munda said paddy procurement is going on smoothly and steps are being taken to check any distress sale. The blockade was lifted following assurance from Chhatrapur tehsildar Prakash Chandra Mishra and IIC Satyaranjan Pradhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam district Paddy procurement Odisha farmers Farmers protest
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp