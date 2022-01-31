Judicial infra to get a boost in Rourkela 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The judicial infrastructure in Rourkela is all set to get a major boost as plans are afoot to set up a multi-storey model court building at Uditnagar within two years.

Civil and Sessions court at Rourkela

The multi-storey building will be constructed inside the existing court complex at Uditnagar. The existing court building would also be renovated and expanded. In this connection, Sundargarh District Judge Subhadarshi Patnaik visited the Rourkela court complex a couple of days back with senior officials of Road and Building (R&B) Division, electrical department, PHEO and Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) president Ramesh Chandra Bal informed that observing the urgent need for modern judicial infrastructure at Rourkela, the Orissa High Court has already sanctioned and placed necessary funds with the R&B Division. The five-storey model court building is likely to come up at the unused space in the existing court complex at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.50 crore.

The building will have all modern facilities including centralised air-conditioning, digitised court rooms, multiple lifts and e-library. Besides provisions for virtual hearing, case proceedings in the Supreme Court and High Court can be witnessed from here. The model court building is going to be one of the best judicial infrastructure in western Odisha that will help strengthen the justice delivery system, Bal said.

The existing court building would be renovated with creation of extra space and facilities by spending nearly Rs 1 crore. “The majority of court cases of Sundargarh district are generated from Rourkela and rest of Panposh sub-division. The modern court infrastructure would benefit the litigants,” he added.

Sources said currently, two ADJ, one SDJM, two JMFC, one family, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts are functional at Rourkela. There are demands for setting up the second Vigilance court and another POCSO court for the district at Rourkela.

It is learnt that more than 6,000 cases of varied nature are pending while the infrastructure of the existing court is inadequate.