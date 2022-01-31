STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No decision yet on reopening of colleges, universities: Odisha Higher Education department

The letter claimed the department has decided to reopen the higher educational institutions from February 10 when the roster duty of the teaching and non-teaching staff will end.

Published: 31st January 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education on Sunday clarified it has not yet taken any decision regarding reopening of colleges and universities after a fake letter on the institutions resuming physical classes from February 10 started doing rounds on various social media platforms. 

"A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying the decision of Higher Education department to reopen colleges and universities from February 10, 2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the State government," stated the department. 

The letter claimed the department has decided to reopen the higher educational institutions from February 10 when the roster duty of the teaching and non-teaching staff will end. The State government announced closure of colleges, universities and technical universities from January 7 following surge in COVID-19 cases across Odisha.

Though the daily infection count has started plunging, the government is yet to decide the date from which offline classes will be allowed in the higher education institutions. The department's officials have also maintained silence over the matter, though pressure is mounting from parents and students to resume classes in physical mode from February. 

Members of parents associations have been demanding reopening of classes from class VIII to Plus II and UG and PG from the beginning of February and conduct of classes for at least three months as the government plans to conduct the annual exams in offline mode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Physical classes Odisha physical classes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp