No decision yet on reopening of colleges, universities: Odisha Higher Education department

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education on Sunday clarified it has not yet taken any decision regarding reopening of colleges and universities after a fake letter on the institutions resuming physical classes from February 10 started doing rounds on various social media platforms.

"A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying the decision of Higher Education department to reopen colleges and universities from February 10, 2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the State government," stated the department.

The letter claimed the department has decided to reopen the higher educational institutions from February 10 when the roster duty of the teaching and non-teaching staff will end. The State government announced closure of colleges, universities and technical universities from January 7 following surge in COVID-19 cases across Odisha.

Though the daily infection count has started plunging, the government is yet to decide the date from which offline classes will be allowed in the higher education institutions. The department's officials have also maintained silence over the matter, though pressure is mounting from parents and students to resume classes in physical mode from February.

Members of parents associations have been demanding reopening of classes from class VIII to Plus II and UG and PG from the beginning of February and conduct of classes for at least three months as the government plans to conduct the annual exams in offline mode.