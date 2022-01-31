Odia student attempts Guinness records again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sachin Behera, a student of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital here attempted to enter his name in the Guinness Book of World Records yet again by performing 204 knee strikes in three minutes in 5kg ankle weight category on Sunday.

Sachin attempted to break the record of Pakistan’s boxer Muhammad Rashid in full contact knee strikes wearing 5 kg ankle weight. Rashid had set the record of 178 full contact knee strikes wearing 5 kg ankle weight using alternate legs in three minutes on June 21, 2020. Sachin in his attempt on the day set a new record with 204 knee strikes in three minutes.

The youngster said he will send the evidence of his record attempt for review to the Guinness Book of World Records for the second time. Previously, Sachin had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in knee strike by hitting an object 137 times in one minute on March 10, 2019. The 21-year-old from Lakra village under Boden block of Nuapada district is currently pursuing his internship at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in physiotherapy.

Sachin dedicated all his achievements to his parents Laxmi Prasad Behera and Arati Behera. He also thanked founder of Hi-Tech Group Tirupati Panigrahi for his support. He wishes to become the fastest sprinter in India.