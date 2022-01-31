STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha baby sale: Father, anganwadi worker among five arrested

Police said that Natabar's wife Kanchan Behera of Sanaraipara was admitted to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and delivered a baby girl.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Sunday arrested five persons including an anganwadi worker in connection with the alleged sale of a newborn baby girl in Jajpur's Sanaraipara village. 

The arrested persons include father of the baby, two buyers and as many middlemen who were part of the illegal deal. Police also rescued the baby girl from the possession of the buyers from their house at Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district.

The accused are baby's father Natabar Behera, buyers Kailash Chandra Barik and Sasmita Barik, anganwadi worker Prabhasini Das and her brother Dipak Kumar Das.

Police said that Natabar's wife Kanchan Behera of Sanaraipara was admitted to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and delivered a baby girl on Thursday. Since Natabar was reeling under acute poverty, he allegedly sold the baby to childless couple Kailash and his wife Sasmita of Mahakalapada for Rs 12,000 the next day.  

After locals informed the administration about the incident, the district child protection unit (DCPU) of Jajpur was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report on Saturday. After investigation, DCPU officials filed a complaint basing on which Dharmasala police registered a case. On Sunday, police apprehended the five accused persons and rescued the baby.

Dharmasala IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said local anganwadi worker Prabhasini and her brother Dipak of Bharatpur village in Balichandrapur acted as middlemen between the buyers and sellers and finalised the deal for Rs 12,000. “As the parents of the baby are poor and already have three kids, they decided to sell the newborn thinking that it would be difficult for them to raise another child,” the IIC informed.

The baby has been handed over to the district child welfare committee for her proper care. All the arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmasala police Sanaraipara village Odisha baby sale Jajpur
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp