Odisha baby sale: Father, anganwadi worker among five arrested

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Sunday arrested five persons including an anganwadi worker in connection with the alleged sale of a newborn baby girl in Jajpur's Sanaraipara village.

The arrested persons include father of the baby, two buyers and as many middlemen who were part of the illegal deal. Police also rescued the baby girl from the possession of the buyers from their house at Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district.

The accused are baby's father Natabar Behera, buyers Kailash Chandra Barik and Sasmita Barik, anganwadi worker Prabhasini Das and her brother Dipak Kumar Das.

Police said that Natabar's wife Kanchan Behera of Sanaraipara was admitted to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and delivered a baby girl on Thursday. Since Natabar was reeling under acute poverty, he allegedly sold the baby to childless couple Kailash and his wife Sasmita of Mahakalapada for Rs 12,000 the next day.

After locals informed the administration about the incident, the district child protection unit (DCPU) of Jajpur was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report on Saturday. After investigation, DCPU officials filed a complaint basing on which Dharmasala police registered a case. On Sunday, police apprehended the five accused persons and rescued the baby.

Dharmasala IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said local anganwadi worker Prabhasini and her brother Dipak of Bharatpur village in Balichandrapur acted as middlemen between the buyers and sellers and finalised the deal for Rs 12,000. “As the parents of the baby are poor and already have three kids, they decided to sell the newborn thinking that it would be difficult for them to raise another child,” the IIC informed.

The baby has been handed over to the district child welfare committee for her proper care. All the arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.