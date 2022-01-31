STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha panchayat elections: Tribal villagers of Athagarh to boycott polls over absence of booths

The villages have as many as 409 eligible voters, who will have to walk for 15-18 km through forest to cast their votes at Gobara panchayat.

Published: 31st January 2022

(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Irked over absence of booths in their villages, the tribal voters of Bhagua and Orda in Athagarh have decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls. 

The villages have as many as 409 eligible voters, who will have to walk for 15-18 km through forest to cast their votes at Gobara panchayat. Located near Kapilash reserve forest, both the villages, having a population of over 1,500 belonging to the Munda community, were accorded revenue village status in 1953. 

The villages have government schools, anganwadi centres and even decent roads. But owing to the apathy of the administration, the voters of Bhagua have to walk 15 km, while those from Orda need to cover 18 km on foot through forest to cast their votes at Gobara Sashan, located near Gobara panchayat. 

The tribal voters first have to cross Radhakrishnapur gram panchayat, around 4 km away from their village and then walk through the forest to reach Gobara. Exercising their franchise would mean losing out on a day’s wage for the villagers. 

The villagers said though they have been demanding setting up of polling booths in their areas since 2016, the administration has not taken their difficulties into consideration while allotting booths. In a petition submitted to Collector through Athagarh Sub-Collector, the tribal voters have threatened to boycott the panchayat polls if polling booths are not set up in their own villages. 

Athagarh Sub-Collector Hemant Kumar Swain said setting up of polling stations at Bhagua and Orda village is not possible at present as the election process has already commenced. However, steps will be taken for resolving the villagers’ issues before the next elections, he assured. 

