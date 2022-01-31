Slum dwellers, relocated for SCB expansion, neglected

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Slum dwellers, evicted for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital and relocated at Nuapada Bali Sahi, are wallowing in neglect due to the apathy of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Over 3,500 people of around 1,200 families from Pilgrim Road Das Sahi, Chhatra Bazaar Behera Sahi, Malgodown Behera Sahi and Telugu Sahi were evicted and relocated at Nuapada Bali Sahi in March last year. However, their new address lacks basic amenities like sanitation, drinking water, drainage system and proper road.

The civic body had constructed seven community toilets for them. But owing to lack of cleaning of the septic tanks, the faecal sludge and septage overflowing from the toilets has inundated the residential areas making the relocated people’s lives miserable. While the toilets have become unfit for use, the slum dwellers have no other option but to defecate in the open at a locality nearby. In the absence of a drainage system, while the sewage generated from the dwellings stagnate in and around the residential area, the kuccha road to the relocated slum area often remains inundated with sewage water. This not only hinders communication but also pollutes the surroundings.

The CMC has been supplying drinking water through taps to the slum by setting up a boring point. The water is being supplied for two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon. But the supply is hampered in case of power outage.

The relocated slum dwellers alleged though taps have been installed for supply of drinking water, the civic body is yet to construct a platform due to which waste water gets accumulated in and around the taps and the residents have to collect water wading through mud.

“Before relocating us, the administration had assured to develop the new place and provide all basic facilities. However, after relocation it has forgotten its duty and responsibility towards the residents,” said Prafulla Behera, a resident of Nuapada Bali Sahi.

Efforts to elicit response from CMC’s slum improvement officer Swetapadma Satapathy on the matter proved futile.