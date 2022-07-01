STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-year-old among two killed in jumbo attacks in Odisha's Bhaliadiha, death toll rises to 10 in June

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Incidents of human-elephant conflict continue unabated in Baripada territorial division as two persons including a minor girl were killed in separate jumbo attacks on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as five-year-old Gunu Pramanik of Samaidihi under Haldipal in Rashgobindpur range and 62-year-old Deba Dehuri of Tadki village under Bhaliadiha panchayat in Betnoti.

In the first incident, a tusker in search of food partly damaged the house of Pitambar Pramanik, Gunu’s father. The family, which was asleep inside, panicked and tried to move to a safe place. However, the elephant pulled Gunu from the hands of her mother with its trunk and trampled her. While the girl died instantly, her parents escaped narrowly.

Similarly in Tadki village under Betnoti range, a herd of 10 elephants attacked the house of Deba when he was sleeping inside. A wall collapsed on him and he was crushed to death. Range officer of Betnoti Ghanashyam Singh said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm. The elderly man and his wife were asleep when elephants attacked their house. Currently, the herd is moving in Durgapur reserve forest under the range. At least 15 forest staff along with protection assistants are keeping a watch on the herd’s movement.

Bodies of Gunu and Deba were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. A compensation of `40, 000 was provided to each of the bereaved families. With these two deaths, the number of people killed in elephant attacks in Baripada territorial division in June reached 10. Sources said villagers in Rashgobindpur, Betnoti, Deuli and Bangiriposi ranges under the division are spending are spending sleepless since the last one month as elephant herds from neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand are frequently entering human settlements and wreaking havoc.

