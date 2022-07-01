STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs State govt to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation over death of  minor

According to case records, Jasmin suffered headache and mild fever. The head sevak sent her back to her village accompanied by four other young girl students.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation for the death of a student of State-run Bilabadi Sevashram in Kandhamal, 11 years ago. “The death of 7-year-old Jasmin was undoubtedly on account of the negligence of the authorities in charge of the Sevashram where she was an inmate and therefore the liability to compensate for her death has to be squarely fixed on the State under whose administrative control the Sevashram was functioning,” the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik ruled in it’s June 28 order, a full text of which was available on Thursday.

While directing the State government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation  in addition to the Rs 50,000 ex-gratia already paid the bench said, “The said sum shall be paid to the Petitioner (Jasmin’s father) by the State within a period of eight weeks from today (June 28), failing which the State will be liable to further pay simple interest on the said sum at six per cent per annum for the period of delay.” According to case records, Jasmin was a boarder at the Girls’ Hostel of the said Sevashram, which is functioning under the ST&SC Development Department.

She suffered headache and mild fever on the night of April 21, 2011. The next morning around 8 am, the head sevak sent her back to her village accompanied by four other young girl students. On the way back, Jasmin became unconscious and the four girls with lot of difficulty carried her for a short distance before two villagers rushed for help. In their presence, Jasmin expressed her inability to carry on, collapsed and died.

In 2012, Jasmin’s father Bichhanda Mallick filed a petition seeking compensation for her daughter’s death. Advocate Prabir Kumar Das argued on behalf of Mallick alleging negligence of the head sevak of the Bilabadi Sevashram.

Taking note that the 140-seater hostel was left on the fateful day in the charge of just one head sevak, the bench observed, “The death was clearly an avoidable one. There was a culpable failure on the part of the authorities in charge of the Sevashram in failing to put in place adequate measures to take care of medical emergencies like the one in which Jasmin found herself and for which she got no assistance whatsoever.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Bilabadi Sevashram Petitioner Development Department Daughter Death
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp