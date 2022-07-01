Two held for attack on Professor of Berhampur University

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In two inter-related incidents, Gopalpur police on Thursday arrested two youths for allegedly attacking a professor who was arrested on charge of sexual assault attempt on a girl student. Both cases have been registered.

Sources said the professor Sadananda Nayak of Berhampur University had filed a police complaint that two students barged into his office and attacked him. Meanwhile, one of his female students reached out to police accusing the professor of sexual assault. All three have been produced in court.