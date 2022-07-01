STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two held for attack on Professor of Berhampur University

Sources said the professor Sadananda Nayak of Berhampur University had filed a police complaint that two students barged into his office and attacked him.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In two inter-related incidents, Gopalpur police on Thursday arrested  two youths for allegedly attacking a professor who was arrested on charge of sexual assault attempt on a girl student. Both cases have been registered. 

Sources said the professor Sadananda Nayak of Berhampur University had filed a police complaint that two students barged into his office and attacked him. Meanwhile, one of his female students reached out to police accusing the professor of sexual assault. All three have been produced in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalpur Arrested youth Sexual Assualt professor
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp