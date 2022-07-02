For cause of earth, IIMC gifts seeds

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a bid to promote greenery, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Dhenkanal gave away packets of mango, blackberry, and bana chakunda seeds as a parting gift to all the students of batch of 2021-2022 on Friday. Regional Director of the Institute Prof Mrinal Chatterjee appealed students to plant these seeds and get maximum benefit for themselves and the community at large.

“Seeds are crucial because they aid in the growth of additional trees. More trees means more greenery,” he exhorted. “We delay climate action by failing to cut down on climate-warming emissions. As a result, we are now losing quality forest coverage,” he said.