STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

For cause of earth, IIMC gifts seeds

Regional Director of the Institute Prof Mrinal Chatterjee appealed students to plant these seeds and get maximum benefit for themselves and the community at large.

Published: 02nd July 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Seeds

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a bid to promote greenery, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Dhenkanal gave away packets of mango, blackberry, and bana chakunda seeds as a parting gift to all the students of batch of 2021-2022 on Friday.  Regional Director of the Institute Prof Mrinal Chatterjee appealed students to plant these seeds and get maximum benefit for themselves and the community at large.

“Seeds are crucial because they aid in the growth of additional trees. More trees means more greenery,” he exhorted. “We delay climate action by failing to cut down on climate-warming emissions. As a result, we are now losing quality forest coverage,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greenery IIMC mango blackberry chakunda Gift
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp