STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MUKTA in top five for global prize

The programme was launched by the department after Covid-19 outbreak to create mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant labourers vulnerable during the pandemic.

Published: 02nd July 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MUKTA, a flagship programme of the State government under 5T initiative to for urban livelihood promotion, has been selected as one of the top five finalists for the 2021-22 WRI Ross Centre Prize for Cities at the 11th World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland.

The programme has been selected from 260 submissions from 155 cities across 65 countries.Officials of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said the prize recognises MUKTA’s swift action to create mass employment and infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme was launched by the department after Covid-19 outbreak to create immediate and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant labourers, rendered unemployed and vulnerable during the pandemic.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MUKTA 5T initiative urban livelihood promotion WRI Ross Centre Prize for Cities World Urban Forum in Poland Covid Pandemic
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp