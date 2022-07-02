MUKTA in top five for global prize

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MUKTA, a flagship programme of the State government under 5T initiative to for urban livelihood promotion, has been selected as one of the top five finalists for the 2021-22 WRI Ross Centre Prize for Cities at the 11th World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland.

The programme has been selected from 260 submissions from 155 cities across 65 countries.Officials of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said the prize recognises MUKTA’s swift action to create mass employment and infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme was launched by the department after Covid-19 outbreak to create immediate and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant labourers, rendered unemployed and vulnerable during the pandemic.