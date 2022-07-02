STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath Yatra: One dead, seven injured as chariot touches live wire in Balasore district

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tragedy struck Rath Yatra celebrations in Balasore district’s Gudikhal village when one person was killed and seven others were injured after the chariot came in contact with an 11 KV high tension electricity wire. The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Sahoo (30), a native of Agarada under Basta police limits.

Sources said, the devotees were pulling the chariot when its crown came in contact with the live wire. As the rath was made with iron bars and iron wheels, the devotees and servitors who were holding it were hit by the strong current.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Basta community health centre. However, Sahoo  succumbed during treatment. The seven others were shifted to FM Medical College in Balasore as their condition deteriorated.

Tension prevailed in the area following the mishap with the devotees alleging neglect by the power supply department which did not take any precautionary measure to prevent such mishap.  On being informed, DSP Amaresh Kumar Panda along with police teams from Balasore headquarters and Basta police station rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control after discussions with the locals. Basta police station IIC Subrat Behera said no complaint was yet lodged in the connection. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.  

