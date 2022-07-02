STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Single use plastic banned in Odisha

A ban was already imposed on polythene bags under 75 microns in September 2021. It will be extended to polythene bags under 120 microns from December this year.

Published: 02nd July 2022 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Action on the direction of the Central Pollution Control Board, the State government imposed a ban on manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single use plastic items from Friday. A senior official of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department said the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) is the implementing authority while the Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development departments will enforce the ban in rural and urban areas.

He further said the Transport department will also have a major role to play in proper enforcement of the ban as the states and Union Territories have been instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board to set up border checkpoints to stop interstate movement of any banned single use plastic items.

The identified items include single-use disposable cutlery such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes as well as ear buds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), invitation cards, stirrers, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns.

A ban was already imposed on polythene bags under 75 microns in September 2021. It will be extended to polythene bags under 120 microns from December this year. On the day, awareness and enforcement activities were carried out in different parts of the State ahead of the enforcement of the ban from July 1.
Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out awareness and enforcement drive from Nalco square to Damana in which around 2.5 quintal of singe use plastic items including one quintal polythene were seized. Around `1,800 fine was also collected.

“People, especially traders and vendors, who are found flouting the norms will face action as per the Plastic Waste Management Regulations 2021,” said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.
BMC officials said zonal level squads have been formed to check use of the prohibited items and take appropriate action against the violators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Ban Single Use Plastic Climate Change
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp