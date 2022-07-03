STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack Municipal Corporation makes face masks mandatory

As per the order, everyone residing within the CMC area and others coming to Cuttack shall wear face masks properly while moving out and in public places.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:52 AM

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) has made wearing of face masks mandatory as a part of precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19.The move comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases in Cuttack and other parts of the States.There has been a sudden rise in new cases within the CMC area in the last few days which requires caution among the citizens of CMC, read the order released by CMC on Saturday.  

As per the order, everyone residing within the CMC area and others coming to Cuttack shall wear face masks properly while moving out and in public places. The civic body has also advised all citizens to maintain social distance of 2 meters among themselves at all times while in public places.All malls/shops/store owners shall ensure social distancing about 2 metres within their premises. The responsibility of maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises, the order stated.

