Devotees return for Haribaldevjew Rath Yatra

BARIPADA: Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rath Yatra across the State were held without devotees for the last two years, however, with restrictions lifted devotees returned this year in large numbers for the Trinity’s annual sojourn.The Rath Yatra at Sri Haribaldevjew temple saw participation of more than one lakh devotees, who thronged the Grand Road here to pull the chariots.

There is an interesting take to Sri Haribaldevjew temple’s Rath Yatra here, where the Pahandi of the Trinity is done a day before the chariots are pulled. The pulling of the chariots is conducted for two consecutive days as they reach the Mausi Maa temple on the third day. Darpa Dalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, pulled only by women devotees had reached the town police station here on Saturday, while the Taladhwaja, chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached the Mausi Maa temple at around 4 pm.

During the procession of the chariots, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, IG, Eastern Range Himansu Lal, Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP Rishikesh D Khilari were present.

Besides 25 platoon of police, 50 officers and home guards, along with the NSS volunteers have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of the Rath Yatra. An inner cordon and outer cordon were set up by the police for easy movement of chariots. An ambulance along with a firefighter team were engaged for emergency services. Moreover, two help desks were put in place by the police and District Information and Public Relation department.

A servitor said that all rituals including ‘Mangala Arati’ and ‘Abakash,’ were performed in the morning while ‘Danda Bhoga’ was offered to the Trinity at noon. It was followed by ‘Baligandeswar Puja’, which was performed in front of Baligandeswar temple where the chariots of Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra halted for a few minutes as per tradition.

Susmita Das, a woman devotee in Shamakhunta who continued to pull the Darpa Dalana the chariot of Devi Subhadra ,expressed that she was unhappy for the stop of the grand festival in last two years for the restriction of Covid-19 pandemic but she was delighted as she was getting the opportunity to keep hold the rope of the chariot and pull it.Since 1975, the tradition of pulling the chariot of Devi Subhadra by women devotees has continued, and this year it was no different.