STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Health Ministry asks State to explain Jajpur MCH delay

Sources said the State government had taken up the project in mid-2018.  It was decided to set up the medical college after upgrading the existing district headquarters hospital.

Published: 03rd July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

mage used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has raised serious concerns regarding slow pace of progress in construction works of the government medical college at Jajpur. The medical college and hospital at the industrially-rich Jajpur was sanctioned as part of the Phase II of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The 100-seat new MCH project is being implemented at a cost of around Rs 430 crore and was to be completed by 2020..

In a missive to the State government, the Ministry has cited though the entire Central share for the college has already been released to the State, yet only about 28 per cent (pc) construction has been completed. Asking the Health and Family Welfare department to submit the reasons behind the delay in construction of the infrastructure, the Ministry has asked to expedite and complete the project at the earliest.  

Sources said the State government had taken up the project in mid-2018.  It was decided to set up the medical college after upgrading the existing district headquarters hospital. Accordingly, the Collector was asked to identify 20 acre of land in the close proximity of the DHH.

The project was then delayed due to local agitations over selection of site as a major section of the district demanded the college to come up at Panikoili. However, the site for the project was selected at Ankula after the administration agreed to set up a trauma care centre at Panikoili.

A senior Health department official said the construction of Jajpur MCH had to wait due to delay in selection of site by nearly two years. The implementing agency L&T is constructing the main building, hostel block, staff residential quarters and ancillary buildings on turn-key basis. The project would be ready by the end of 2023, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slow Progress construction works government medical college Jajpur MCH
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp