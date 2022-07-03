Odisha Budget: Infra development in focus, gets Rs 14,454 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to increase employment opportunities and boost infrastructure development, the State government on Saturday provided Rs 14,454 crore for construction and improvement of roads in the State in the 2022-23 budget. Besides, Rs 2,970 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of the existing roads in the State. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the allocation will further improve road infrastructure for the upcoming industrial regions and their connectivity with the mineral hinterlands and ports.

The Works department has been provided Rs 8,383 crore which includes Rs 2,545 crore under Road Development Program, Rs 700 crore under construction/ improvement of roads and bridges and Rs 30 crore under State Highway Development Project. Besides, Rs 300 crore has been provided for the Biju Expressway which would act as an economic corridor for western Odisha. The project was languishing for the last two years because of shortage of funds due to the Covid pandemic. Besides, provision of Rs 1,688 crore has been proposed for bridge projects under Biju Setu Yojana. The Finance Minister said that a target has been set to complete 281 bridges during 2022-23.

The Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana has also received a provision of Rs 674 crore with a target for construction of 70 ongoing road projects, 100 rural development roads and 20 new roads in LWE affected districts covering a total 1131 km road length. Besides, Rs 1,550 crore has been provided under the PMGSY to complete 4,000 km of rural roads. A provision of Rs 464 crore has been also made to take up routine maintenance work of completed PMGSY roads.

The Finance Minister said that Rs 325 crore has been provided for land acquisition, construction, renovation, expansion of airports at Rourkela, Jeypore, Utkela and Jharsuguda, and renovation of Birasal airstrip. A provision of Rs 547 crore has been proposed for the development of railway projects in the State. Besides, Rs 40 crore has been provided towards additional equity infusion in the joint venture Company Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited, Haridaspur- Paradeep Railway Company Limited and Angul-Sukinda Railway Limited.​