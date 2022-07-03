Pro-poor, to spur growth: CM Naveen Patnaik hails budget

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the budget presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari as progressive, pro-poor and development oriented and said it is in line with the State government’s transformational agenda under 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives.

The State government’s initiative to create a budget stabilisation fund will help in mitigating any revenue shock in future, he said and added that a separate budget for Mission Shakti with allocation of Rs 2,000 crore will further deepen engagement with 70 lakh women of Odisha.

The Chief Minister said priority of the budget is to create quality health care facilities, quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development. Besides, capital spending will increase by more than 50 per cent giving impetus to further growth, he said.

Stating that the budget size has increased to Rs 2 lakh crore and the programme budget to Rs 1 lakh crore, the Chief Minister expected that the budget will meet the aspirations of the people of the State.