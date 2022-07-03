STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals gather as Kotia celebrates Rath Yatra

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhs of people reach Puri, Odisha to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra as chariot being pulled on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Thousands of tribals gathered to pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Rath Yatra in the disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block on Saturday.Sources said over 5,000 members of various tribal communities assembled for the grand event which took place one day later in this place. 

The chariot was pulled from the Jagannath temple to Gundicha shrine nearby amid beating of drums and tribal dance performances in the presence of public representatives, government officials and local residents.Before the chariot rolled, spiritual guru and preacher Bala Balia gave a discourse at Kotia, highlighting Jagannath culture in the bordering villages.

The celebration of the car festival, sources said, was perceived as a befitting response from Odisha side to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh which has reportedly been trying to impose its culture and language in the disputed villages. Among others, Ama Kotia organisation convenor cum former Koraput collector Gadadhar Parida and former MP Jayaram Pangi were present.

Tribals Gather Pull Chariot Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Kotia panchayat
