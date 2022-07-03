STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman of Ghodabandha villages in Odisha dies, husband arrested on dowry charges

On Friday, the in-laws called up her family to inform that Rubi’s body was found hanging in her bedroom. Police have registered a case under Dowry Prohibition Act in this connection.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A newly-married woman of Ghodabandha village was on Friday found dead under mysterious circumstances prompting family members to point finger at her in-laws. The victim’s husband has been arrested by police. The 24-year-old’s family members who have alleged foul play due to dowry registered a complaint with police.

Rubi Das, a native of Marshaghai police limits of Kendrapara district, had married Pravat Das of Dhinkia under Abhyachandpur police station on May 13. Her family members had given a gold chain and ring, cash of `1 lakh and other assets  towards dowry but later her in-laws demanded more dowry and asked her to bring a motorcycle and furniture.

But when Rubi’s family members refused to meet the new dowry demands, her in-laws allegedly started to torture her and forced her to return to her parent’s house on June 19. However, after discussion, Rubi returned to her in-laws house last week.

On Friday, the in-laws called up her family to inform that Rubi’s body was found hanging in her bedroom. Police have registered a case under Dowry Prohibition Act in this connection. IIC of Abhyachandpur police station said, “the woman’s husband Pravat Das was detained and case have been registered against five. After getting the inquest report, further steps will be taken to nab other culprits”.

