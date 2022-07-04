STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 injured, six in critical condition after transgenders clash in Odisha over collection of money

At least 10 persons were injured, four of them critically, in a clash between two groups of transgenders at a hotel near Charampa in Bhadrak Town on Saturday evening.

clash

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:  At least 10 persons were injured, four of them critically, in a clash between two groups of transgenders at a hotel near Charampa in Bhadrak Town on Saturday evening. The clash took place between transgenders of neighbouring Jajpur district and Bhadrak over a collection of money from commuters at a toll plaza. On Sunday, Town police arrested six persons in this connection.

Sources said a group of around 50 transgenders of Jajpur organised a meeting at a hotel near Charampa to discuss collection of money from commuters at Bhadrak toll plaza. While discussions were underway, another group of nearly 200 transgenders of Bhadrak arrived at the hotel and opposed the meeting. They warned the Jajpur group not to collect money at the toll plaza as it comes under the Bhadrak district. 

There was a heated exchange of words which soon turned ugly as members of both groups started assaulting each other. The transgenders also vandalised the furniture and other belongings of the hotel. 
After being told to leave the hotel by its owner, the warring transgenders came out and started fighting on the road. Locals intervened and brought the situation under control.

At least 10 transgenders, who sustained injuries in the clash, were admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Bhadrak. Four of them were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. 

Later, members of both groups went to the local police station and lodged separate complaints. Bhadrak Town IIC Umasankar Nayak said that based on the complaints, police registered a case under sections 330 and 307 of the IPC. The six arrested transgenders were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.  Following the clash, two platoons of the police force were deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-ups.

