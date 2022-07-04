STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

58,000 students to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination from June 4

The exam will be held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm every day except on July 7 on which it will be held only in the first shift. 

Published: 04th July 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 58,000 students will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 from Monday.OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said the computer based test (CBT) will be conducted at 61 centres in the State and four centres outside - one each in Kolkata and Ranchi and two in Patna. It will conclude on July 8. Chand said the exam will be conducted with adequate Covid safety measures. Wearing of mask will be mandatory for the students, while social distancing will be maintained at the entry and exit of the test centres. Besides, provision of hand sanitisation will be made.

The exam will be held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm every day except on July 7 on which it will be held only in the first shift. On day one, tests will be conducted for lateral entry into BTech/LE tech (diploma), while on July 5 the exam will be conducted for MCA/MSc (computer science) in the first two shifts and MTech (11 subjects), M Arch, M Plan, M Pharm and BCAT in the final shift. Exams for MBA, LE Pharm, LE Tech (BSc) and BCAT (Film Editing), will be held on July 6. Similarly, candidates will appear for integrated MBA and LE Tech (diploma) test on July 7 and BPharm on July 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Odisha exam
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp