58,000 students to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination from June 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 58,000 students will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 from Monday.OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said the computer based test (CBT) will be conducted at 61 centres in the State and four centres outside - one each in Kolkata and Ranchi and two in Patna. It will conclude on July 8. Chand said the exam will be conducted with adequate Covid safety measures. Wearing of mask will be mandatory for the students, while social distancing will be maintained at the entry and exit of the test centres. Besides, provision of hand sanitisation will be made.

The exam will be held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm every day except on July 7 on which it will be held only in the first shift. On day one, tests will be conducted for lateral entry into BTech/LE tech (diploma), while on July 5 the exam will be conducted for MCA/MSc (computer science) in the first two shifts and MTech (11 subjects), M Arch, M Plan, M Pharm and BCAT in the final shift. Exams for MBA, LE Pharm, LE Tech (BSc) and BCAT (Film Editing), will be held on July 6. Similarly, candidates will appear for integrated MBA and LE Tech (diploma) test on July 7 and BPharm on July 8.