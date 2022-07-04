STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: 19-year-old BJB college student commits suicide; note blames three seniors

Badagada police officers on Sunday questioned about 70 students of Karubaki Ladies Hostel in an attempt to find out about the students who allegedly harassed her.

Published: 04th July 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students of BJB College take out a candle rally in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

Students of BJB College take out a candle rally in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few hours before she allegedly died by suicide, the 19-year-old Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College student had spoken with her mother over the telephone on Saturday. The mother of the victim, a Plus III first-year History Honours student, reportedly spoke with her at 8 am.

On Friday night, the girl told one of her friends that she wanted to tell her something. However, the victim then told her friend that she will discuss it the next morning. In a suicide note purportedly written by her, she mentioned that she was being harassed by her three seniors. However, she did not mention any name in the note. 

Badagada police officers on Sunday questioned about 70 students of Karubaki Ladies Hostel in an attempt to find out about the students who allegedly harassed her. “Investigation is continuing and action will be taken accordingly,” said Bhubaneswar DCP, Prateek Singh.  State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr. Minati Behera visited BJB College on the day and asked police to complete their investigation at the earliest as some students have their examinations in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari on Sunday expressed his condolences to the victim’s family members and said the government will take appropriate action after receiving the probe report. In April this year, a first-year medical student allegedly died after falling off the roof of his hostel at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. The victim’s parents had alleged that their son was a victim of ragging by his seniors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJB college suicide Odisha harrassement
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp