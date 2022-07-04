STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: District mineral foundation to prepare five-year plan for fund use in mining-affected areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From now on a five-year perspective plan will be formulated by the State government for use of funds from the accrual to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in priority sectors in the mining-affected areas.

For the formulation of a long-term plan, each of the DMF will conduct a baseline survey through universities or reputed agencies. Gram Sabhas and local bodies will aid in the preparation of needs assessment reports, said a recent circular from the Ministry of Mines to the State government.

“The DMF may also use the baseline survey undertaken by any department if available. The reference and major findings of the surveys should be included in the perspective plans under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Yojana (PMKKKY) for the district,” the Mines Ministry said.

Based on the findings through the baseline survey made earlier, the DMF will prepare a strategy for five years and the same will be included in the perspective plan. 

The five-year perspective plan will be prepared to take into account the current balance available and likely accrual to the DMF. The perspective plan should be dis-aggregated into year-wise action plans. The prospective plan will be approved by the governing body of the respective DMF headed by the district collector and the approved plan will be displayed in the DMF website.

