Odisha: Fear of Covid comeback in Kalahandi, Koraput as fresh cases surface

Sources said after two students from Kalahandi University were found infected on Saturday, contact tracing led to the detection of three more cases on Sunday.

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing . (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE:  Fear of Covid-19 resurgence has gripped people as fresh cases were recently detected after a lull in Kalahandi and Koraput districts. In Kalahandi, six cases have been detected, of which five are students from Kalahandi University.

Sources said after two students were found infected on Saturday, contact tracing led to the detection of three more cases on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor of Kalahandi University Sanjay Satpathy informed that the students who tested positive are staying in private hostels in the Irrigation Colony of Bhawanipatna. “Steps are being taken to sanitise the classrooms concerned and students who came in contact with those infected have been asked to get themselves tested,” he added. 

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Kasturi Mishra confirmed that there are six active Covid cases and said the health staff is on alert.  Meanwhile, those who participated in Vikram Deb Autonomous College’s platinum celebration in Jeypore town of Koraput district are under the scanner of health officials after Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari tested Covid positive. 

Sources said the Minister, along with several public representatives, government officials, and students, had attended the College’s platinum jubilee on July 1. The following day, Pujari took to his Twitter handle and informed us that he has tested positive for Covid-19 advising everyone he had come in contact with within two days, to get themselves tested. 

Jeypore DHH superintendent RN Mishra said those who attended the function have been asked to remain in isolation in order to check further spread. “We have advised them to immediately isolate if they develop symptoms and seek medical help wherever necessary,” he said. 

Contacted, principal of Vikram Deb College Gopal Haldar said,” The Minister had already asked those who came in contact with him to take all precautions. We are taking all necessary measures.”
 

