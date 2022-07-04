STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Use pillars to mark high tide line at Chilika lake , Bhitarkanika: Orissa High Court

The Court had suo motu registered a PIL over threat to ecology of Chilika and Bhitarkanika in 2017.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File photo)

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered embedding of concrete pillars in the water to demarcate high tide line (HTL) in Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park areas for demolition of prawn gherries.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the order while directing the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) to extend assistance to the collectors of Puri, Ganjam and Khurda districts in the identification of the HTL “to enable them to take effective steps to demolish illegal prawn gherries in the lake area”. 

In its order on Thursday, the bench also directed CDA to assist the Collector of Kendrapara in clearing illegal prawn gherries in the HTL within 200 metres of Bhitarkanika National Park.In a PIL for the restoration of the ecology of Chilika and Bhitarkanika, the court was taking stock of the progress of removal of illegal prawn gherries from the two wetlands.Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal had sought direction from the collectors of the four districts - Puri, Ganjam, Khurda and Kendrapara to provide a detailed list of prawn culture farms with specific reference to their location site and distance from HTL.

Agarwal pointed out that the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2011 prohibits prawn farms within 200 metres from HTL. In an affidavit Collector Puri Samarth Verma had stated that the tehsildar of Krishnaprasad tehsil had expressed difficulties in ascertaining the precise area within 200 meters of HTL. In this connection on June 1, 2022 the CDA was requested to take early steps for identification of HTL within 200 metres in Chilika Lake so that the eviction programme could be taken up, the affidavit said. 

In the affidavit of Collector Kendrapara, it was stated that the Rajkanika tehsildar had reported 59 active illegal prawn gherries inside the HTL and they have been issued notices to discontinue the illegal practice. Of them 26 of the gherries are stated to have been demolished.

The Court had suo motu registered a PIL over threat to ecology of Chilika and Bhitarkanika in 2017. Subsequently, the Amicus Curiae had raised six issues to be considered by the Court for preservation of the two wetlands. The issues included illegal prawn culture, pollution, uncontrolled boat operation and oil spills, siltation, depletion of mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika and prawn culture by illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilika Lake Bhitarkanika National Park Puri Orissa High Court
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp