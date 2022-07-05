STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dalits ostracised over cremation in burial ground

However, the dalit families alleged that there has been no change in situation in the last eight months. 

Published: 05th July 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

ostracize

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as 15 dalit families in Khadikadanda village within Balikuda police limits have alleged that they have been ostracised for last eight months by the upper castes over non-payment of Rs 50,000 fine for cremating a body in the local burial ground. The matter came to the fore after one of the affected persons, Bhagban Kandi, claimed that he filed a complaint in this regard with Balikuda police two days back.

Sources said in November last year, a dalit Nrusingha Kandi’s mother passed away due to old age in Khadikadanda. As it was raining heavily, family members decided to cremate the body in the local burial ground which was erected by the State government and reportedly used only by the upper castes.  

The cremation, sources said, was strongly opposed by the upper caste villagers who went on to ostracise the dalit families and imposed Rs 50,000 fine. The affected persons had then filed a complaint in the Ananatpur outpost after which police had called a peace meeting of both parties in presence of the sarpanch and block vice-chairman. 

However, the dalit families alleged that there has been no change in situation in the last eight months. Contacted, Kusupur sarpanch Pratima Mahuri admitted that the situation between the two groups has not improved  and attempts to convene a meeting of all concerned has been futile.On the other hand, Balikuda IIC  Rajanikant Mishra said conflict between the two groups on the burial issue  had been settled by intervention of Anantapur outpost police personnel. No fresh FIR has been lodged in the police station regarding this issue, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp