Dalits ostracised over cremation in burial ground

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as 15 dalit families in Khadikadanda village within Balikuda police limits have alleged that they have been ostracised for last eight months by the upper castes over non-payment of Rs 50,000 fine for cremating a body in the local burial ground. The matter came to the fore after one of the affected persons, Bhagban Kandi, claimed that he filed a complaint in this regard with Balikuda police two days back.

Sources said in November last year, a dalit Nrusingha Kandi’s mother passed away due to old age in Khadikadanda. As it was raining heavily, family members decided to cremate the body in the local burial ground which was erected by the State government and reportedly used only by the upper castes.

The cremation, sources said, was strongly opposed by the upper caste villagers who went on to ostracise the dalit families and imposed Rs 50,000 fine. The affected persons had then filed a complaint in the Ananatpur outpost after which police had called a peace meeting of both parties in presence of the sarpanch and block vice-chairman.

However, the dalit families alleged that there has been no change in situation in the last eight months. Contacted, Kusupur sarpanch Pratima Mahuri admitted that the situation between the two groups has not improved and attempts to convene a meeting of all concerned has been futile.On the other hand, Balikuda IIC Rajanikant Mishra said conflict between the two groups on the burial issue had been settled by intervention of Anantapur outpost police personnel. No fresh FIR has been lodged in the police station regarding this issue, he added.