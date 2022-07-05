Low water level in dams gives farmers the jitters

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The low water storage level in five medium irrigation dams in rain-fed Sundargarh district has left farmers worried over their crop prospects in the event of monsoon playing truant.In June, deficit rainfall was reported from the district which received 85.54 mm rain against the normal of 237.4 mm. In the last three days, Sundargarh got 55.51 mm rain against July’s normal rainfall of 386.4 mm.

Sources in the Irrigation Division said water storage in the dams is very low. Now, Sarafgarh reservoir has a mere 4.93 per cent live storage. The present reservoir level (RL) is 298 metre (m) against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 307 m. The dead storage level (DSL) is 297 m. Last year, the RL was 301.40 m. During the kharif season, Sarafgarh dam irrigates 2,238 hectare (ha) of land.

Similarly, Talsara dam has 38 per cent storage with the current RL at 292.10 m against the FRL of 296.30 m. The DSL is 288.30 m. Last year, the RL was at 293 m. In kharif season, Talsara project irrigates 3,036 ha of land. However, Pitamahal reservoir is faring better with 56.78 per cent storage and current RL of 241 m against the FRL of 243.84 m. Last year, the RL was at 242.23 m. Pitamahal dam covers 2,630 ha during kharif season.

The Kansbahal reservoir has only 14.50 per cent water with current RL at 222 m against the FRL of 228 and DSL at 220.5 m. Last year by this time, the RL was at 223.31 m. Kansbahal irrigates 4,218 ha in kharif season. During kharif, Rukura MI dam irrigates 5,110 ha. Sources said its current water storage is also very low, but the exact figure was not available.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Sundagarh Birendra Behera said it depends on the intensity of monsoon to fill up the irrigation dams in time. Irrigation water for crops is mostly needed during October and by then, water storage may rise with good monsoon, he added.