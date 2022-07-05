Mamita Meher murder case: 'Only Govinda, driver involved', says Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday maintained that only Govinda Sahu and his driver Radheshyam Chandi were involved in the Mamita Meher murder case.

In a written reply to a question from Bishnu Charan Sethi (BJP), Minister of State for Home Tushar Kanti Behera said that police has already filed chargesheet against the two accused in the case. Both Sahu and Chandi were lodged in Kantabanji jail in Balangir district as the case was pending in the court, he added.

The Minister said that the police did not find any evidence of involvement of any other person in the case during the investigation. Behera also said that the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to Sahu for two weeks after he filed a petition citing that his wife and son were extremely ill and he had to admit them in hospital.