STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mamita Meher murder case: 'Only Govinda, driver involved', says Odisha government

MoS Home Tushar Kanti Behera said that police has already filed chargesheet against the two accused in the case.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday maintained that only Govinda Sahu and his driver Radheshyam Chandi were involved in the Mamita Meher murder case.

In a written reply to a question from Bishnu Charan Sethi (BJP), Minister of State for Home Tushar Kanti Behera said that police has already filed chargesheet against the two accused in the case. Both Sahu and Chandi were lodged in Kantabanji jail in Balangir district as the case was pending in the court, he added.

The Minister said that the police did not find any evidence of involvement of any other person in the case during the investigation. Behera also said that the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to Sahu for two weeks after he filed a petition citing that his wife and son were extremely ill and he had to admit them in hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamita Meher murder Govinda Sahu Tushar Kanti Behera
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp