Music changes our attitude towards living beings: Rickey

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the lecture virtually and praised Kej for his commendable work and concern towards the environment through his music.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two-time Grammy awardee musician Rickey G Kej, who has dedicated his music to promote awareness on climate change, said music is intertwined with nature.Delivering the 25th Odisha Knowledge Hub lecture series ‘My Earth Songs’ at the Loka Seva Bhawan here on Monday, Bengaluru-based Kej praised Odisha for its beauty and grandeur. He said as an environmentalist, he has made conscious efforts towards saving the wild animals and their habitat. He shared his experience on climate change and cited the example of Kiribati Island Country which may be the first country to be submerged, if the present pace of carbon emission goes unabated and sea level rises the way it is rising.

“Music touches the emotional chords of the people, especially the young and impressionable minds and changes their attitude towards all living beings,” he said, adding he has dedicated his life to only work for music to promote awareness about climate change, environmental conservation, sustainable and responsible development.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the lecture virtually and praised Kej for his commendable work and concern towards the environment through his music. He urged him to tune his songs in Odia.

Ministers of Agriculture, Planning and Convergence, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS, Secretaries of the departments and senior officers of the State government were present on the occasion. Government of Odisha has been organising the Odisha Knowledge Hub lecture series for promoting new and emerging ideas in different fields since January, 2016.

