Odia Samaj celebrates Rath Yatra in Bahrain

The Odia diaspora in Bahrain celebrated Rath Yatra with pomp and show after a gap of two years, organised by Bahrain Odia Samaj and Iskcon to mark the nine-day annual sojourn of the Trinity.

Published: 05th July 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odia diaspora in Bahrain celebrated Rath Yatra with pomp and show after a gap of two years, organised by Bahrain Odia Samaj and Iskcon to mark the nine-day annual sojourn of the Trinity. The Rath Yatra was celebrated in the famous Manama Shrinathji Temple after which the deities were taken to Segaya Iskcon Temple that has been converted into Gundicha temple for the annual festival. 

Representatives of Indian ambassador Ravi Jain as well as Nepal ambassador Aruna Ghising and chairman of King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistance Shaikh Salah Al Jowder attended the festival. Over 6,000 devotees attended the Rath Yatra and sought the blessings of the Trinity, said Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj. Praharaj said cultural programme and Bhajan Sandhya will be organised in the Iskcon temple till Bahuda Yatra.  He said the Odia Samaj is celebrating Rath Yatra in Bahrain for the last 25 years. Praharaj also thanked rulers of the Kingdom of Bahrain for their love and peaceful coexistence of people from diverse faith and religion in the gulf country. 

