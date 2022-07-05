Odisha HSC exam results to be announced on July 6

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations 2022 will be announced on July 6 at 1 pm, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said on Monday.

Before publication, the results will be scrutinised, verified and approved by the examination committee of the BSE, which has been convened to be held at 10 am on July 6. After formal publication at 1 pm, all the results will be made available at the board’s websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 2 pm onwards.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the examinees can also be able to get their result on their mobile phones by sending a SMS. They will have to write OR10 space< roll number > and send SMS to 5676750, the BSE informed. After a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, Class-10 students have appeared for the examination in offline mode this year.

The BSE which has focused on assessment based on Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), has adopted three procedures to award final marks. The evaluation has been made on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, II and four Formative Assessments or Internal Assessments.