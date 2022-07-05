Odisha tops in supporting startup system: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged as one of the 'top performer' states in the third edition of ranking of states based on support to the startup ecosystem.The results were announced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in a felicitation ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday.

"Currently, we are working out on the new Odisha Startup and Innovation Policy-2022 which will be the best policy in the country adding support systems for student innovation, women entrepreneurship and grassroots/rural innovation. We are focusing on creating a conducive environment for startups to grow and build a world-class startup ecosystem for the young entrepreneurs/innovators of Odisha," said the Executive Chairman, Omkar Rai on the achievement of Odisha.