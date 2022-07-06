2 fake Maoists arrested for extortion  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput Sadar police on Monday night arrested two persons for allegedly extorting money from a trader of Damanjodi by posing as Maoists. The duo was identified as Prasant Khosla of Padagad within Koraput Sadar police limits and Amar Mahanandia of Mathalput in Damanjodi.

Police said identifying themselves as Maoists, Prasant and Amar had sent a letter to trader Aswini Patra on June 27 demanding Rs 5 lakh from him. They threatened to punish him in ‘Praja’ court if he failed to pay the money.

Aswini reported the matter to police and an investigation was launched. On Monday evening, the accused called the trader and asked him to send the money in a bus. The duo was waiting near Damanjodi to collect the money when they were nabbed by police.

Police seized Rs 40,000 cash, a car and two cellphones from their possession. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Koraput ASP U R Dash said Prasant and Amar have criminal antecedents.